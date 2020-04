Indian States with 400+ COVID-19 +VE Cases – April 14

TNI Bureau: As per the data collected from the States, the number of positive cases in India has gone up to 11,487 while COVID-19 death toll has risen to 393.

8 States have reported more than 500 Coronavirus positive cases so far. Situation continues to be grim in Maharashtra, while there has been some relief for Delhi, which reported just 51 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

👉 Maharashtra: 350 new cases; Total Cases – 2,684. 18 new deaths; Death Toll – 178.

(204 new cases in Mumbai alone; Total Cases – 1,753. 11 new deaths; Death Toll – 111)

👉 Delhi: 51 new cases; Total Cases – 1,561. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 30.

👉 Tamil Nadu: 31 new cases; Total Cases – 1,204. 1 new death; Death Toll – 12.

👉 Rajasthan: 108 new cases; Total Cases – 1,005. Death Toll – 11.

👉 Telangana: 52 new cases; Total Cases – 644. 1 new death; Death Toll – 18.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: 127 new cases;Total Cases – 741. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 53.

👉 Gujarat: 78 new cases; Total Cases – 650. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 28.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 102 new cases; Total Cases – 660. 3 new deaths; Death Toll – 8.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 44 new cases; Total Cases – 483. 2 new deaths; Death Toll – 9.