List of Odisha MPs in Parliamentary Standing Committees

TNI Bureau: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs have been appointed to various Parliamentary Standing Committees. Among Odisha MPs, Sundargarh MP & former Union minister Jual Oram has been appointed Chairperson, Committee on Defence. Similarly, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed as Chairman, Committee on Labour. Other Odisha MPs have been appointed as Members of various committees.

Here’s the List of Odisha MPs in various Parliamentary Standing Committees:

Jual Oram – Chairperson, Committee on Defence

Bhartruhari Mahtab – Chairman, Committee on Labour

Pinaki Mishra – Member, Committee on Finance

Amar Patnaik – Member, Committee on Finance

Dr. Achyuta Samanta – Member, Committee on External Affairs

Prasanna Acharya – Member, Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

Suresh Pujari – Member, Committe on Personnel, Public Grievance, Law & Justice

Dr. Sasmit Patra – Member, Committee on Human Resources Development

Basant Panda – Member, Committee on Coal & Steel

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo – Member, Committee on Railways

Anubhav Mohanty – Member, Committee on Railways

Aparajita Sarangi – Member, Committee on Urban Development

Narendra Kumar Swain – Member, Committee on Water Resources

Prashanta Nanda – Member, Committee on Coal & Steel

Bishweswar Tudu – Member, Committee on Chemicals & Fertilisers

Ranjib Biswal – Member, Committee on Chemicals & Fertilisers

Pramila Bisoyi – Member, Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution

Saptagiri Ulaka – Member, Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution

Chandra Sekhar Sahu – Member, Committee on Petroleum & Natural Gas

Manjulata Mandal – Member, Committee on Commerce

Nitish Ganga Deb – Member, Committee on Defence

Rajashree Mallick – Member, Committee on Defence

Sarmistha Sethi – Member, Committee on Home Affairs

Ramesh Chandra Majhi – Member, Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

Chandrani Murmu – Member, Committee on Human Resources Development

Ashwini Vaishnaw – Member, Science & Technology, Environment & Forest

Mahesh Sahoo – Member, Science & Technology, Environment & Forest

N Bhaskar Rao – Member, Science & Technology, Environment & Forest

Raghunath Mohapatra – Member, Committe on Law & Justice