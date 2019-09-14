Truck owner fined Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha; highest in India so far

TNI Bureau: A Truck owner from Nagaland was fined Rs 6.53 lakh in Odisha’s Sambalpur under the Old Motor Vehicles Act in August for not paying road tax for five years and violating several traffic rules.

This might be the highest-ever traffic fine amount paid by one person till date.

Total traffic challan of Rs 6,53,100 was imposed on the violator on August 10, days before the new Motor Vehicles Act for not paying road tax for nearly 5 years from July 21, 2014, till August 2019.

The new act came into force on September 1 across the Country.