List of Indian Cricketers who scored Test Hundreds at Lord’s

TNI Bureau: When KL Rahul scored his 6th Test Hundred at the Lord’s, he joined a select club of Indian cricketers who have scored Test Hundreds at this ground, considered as ‘Mecca of Cricket’.

Cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar do not figure in the elite list. Virat Kohli has not achieved this feat either although he has a chance to do so. Dilip Vengsarkar has scored 3 hundred at the Lord’s. Sourav Ganguly had scored a hundred at the Lord’s on his debut test.

KL Rahul is batting on 127 and may surpass Vinoo Mankad’s 184 – highest by any Indian at the Lord’s. He can even become the first Indian to score a double hundred at the Lord’s.

Here’s the Complete List:

1) Vinoo Mankad – 184 vs England, 1952

2) Dilip Vengsarkar – 103 (1979), 157 (1982) and 126* (1986) vs England

3) Gundappa Vishwanath – 113 vs England, 1979

4) Ravi Shastri – 100 vs England, 1990

5) Mohammed Azharuddin – 121 vs England, 1990

6) Sourav Ganguly – 131 vs England, 1996

7) Ajit Agarkar – 109 vs England, 2002

8) Rahul Dravid – 103 vs England, 2011

9) Ajinkya Rahane – 103 vs England, 2014

10) KL Rahul – 127* vs England, 2021 (Still Batting)