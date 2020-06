List of 20 Indian Army Personnel ‘Killed in Action’ in Golwan Valley

TNI Bureau: At least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent military faceoff along the LAC.

List of 20 Indian Army Personnel ‘Killed in Action’ in Golwan Valley:

👉 16 Bihar Regiment (12):

1. Colonel B Santosh Babu

2. Havaldar Sunil Kumar

3. Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren

4. Sepoy Kundan Kumar

5. Sepoy Aman Kumar

6. Naik Deepak Singh

7. Sepoy Chandan Kumar

8. Sepoy Ganesh Ram

9. Sepoy KK Ojha

10. Sepoy Rajesh Oraon

11. Sepoy Chandra Kant Pradhan

12. Sepoy Ganesh Hasda

👉 12 Bihar Regiment (1):

1. Sepoy Jai Kishore Singh

👉 3 Medium Regiment (2):

1. Naib Subedar Satnam Singh

2. Naib Subedar Mandip Singh

👉 81 MBSC Mountain Brigade Signal Command (1):

1. Havaldar Bipul Roy

👉 3 Punjab Regiment (3):

1. Sepoy Gurtej Singh

2. Sepoy Ankush

3. Sepoy Gurwinder Singh

👉 81 Field Regiment (1):

1. Havaldar K Palani