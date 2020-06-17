English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

India-China Border Faceoff: Key Developments Today

By Sagarika Satapathy
Source: Internet
110

TNI Bureau: While there has been no clarity on the number of Chinese soldiers killed on the LAC during the faceoff with Indian Forces, at least 4 Indian Jawans are said to be very critical apart from the 20 personnel killed in action yesterday.

Key Developments Today:

👉 Chinese Foreign Ministry categorically claimed control over the Galwan valley area saying it has always belonged to China. China accused India of violation of border protocols and alleged that the “incident” occurred on the Chinese side of LAC.

👉 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mourned the death of Indian Army personnel on LAC, termed it very disturbing, sad and painful. The Defence Minister paid tributes to the soldiers by hailing their sacrifice, but remained silent on any action or retaliation. Did not blame or condemn China.

👉 PM Narendra Modi called a virtual all-party meeting at 5 PM on June 19 to discuss the situation arisen out of Indo-China border face-off.

Sagarika Satapathy
