Let’s be Friends after Divorce, Please: Anubhav to Varsha

TNI Bureau: Ollywood actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has requested his estranged wife and noted Odia film actress Varsha Priyadarshini to be friends after their separation.

Anubhav Mohanty, who is fighting a bitter divorce battle, took to his microblogging social site X and wrote,🙏🏻@VarshaPriyadar3, I loved you from the deepest core of my heart. For whatever reasons, our marriage failed! Can’t we please be friends forever even after divorce? I never wanted this separation to be so dirty but when separation is a must then why not a respectable one please?

The Kendrapara MP also in another post sked Varsha to reply immediately to his tweet. “You must and you should reply as immediately as possible being a responsible public personality please🙏🏻,” he wrote.

Notably, a family court in Cuttack recently rejected the divorce petition filed by Anubhav Mohanty and also Varsha Priyadarshini’s plea to live with her husband.