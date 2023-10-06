TNI Morning News Headlines – October 06, 2023

➡️ Cyclone preparation starts in Odisha. Departmenrs asked to stay alert and ready to tackle any such situation in the coming days.
➡️ Odisha Government banned Paraquat, a highly toxic substance used as an herbicide to control undesired plants on farms, in commercial forests.
➡️ Anubhav Mohanty, who had filed divorce petition against his wife Varsha Priyadarshini, has put forward a proposal for her to be ‘friends after divorce’.
➡️Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art wishing Team India ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Final against Japan today at 4:00 PM IST.
➡️ Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people.
➡️ ED has summoned three associates of Sanjay Singh – Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh to join the investigation.
➡️ Seven killed, over 40 injured as fire engulfs Mumbai residential building; 30 rescued.
Related Posts
➡️ NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha’s arrest in the UAPA case mentioned before Delhi High Court for urgent listing.
➡️ RBI maintains status quo, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️ Sensex climbs 257.41 points to 65,888.98 points in early trade; Nifty advances 78.25 points to 19,624 points.
➡️ After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summoned celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Heena Khan in money laundering case.
➡️ Asian Games: India crush Bangladesh by 9 wickets to enter final of men’s cricket.
➡️ Asian Games: Indian women’s kabaddi team routs Nepal, makes fourth successive final.
➡️ Shubman Gill down with dengue; doubtful for India’s first match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
➡️ British Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill Queen Elizabeth II.
➡️ Russian Missile Strike kills 48 in Eastern Ukraine.
Comments are closed.