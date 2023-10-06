Putin hails Modi as a ‘Wise Leader,’ praises India’s Progress

TNI Bureau: Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by describing him as a “very wise man.”

While speaking at an event, the video of which was posted by the Russian news outlet RT news, Putin is heard discussing the significant advancements India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

“India, more than 1.5 billion of population, more than 7 per cent of economic growth…that’s a powerful country, mighty country. And it’s growing stronger and stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” the Russian President said.

“We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda,” Putin added as quoted by news agency ANI.

Putin had earlier lauded Modi’s 2014 “Make in India” initiative, saying that India is making great strides in development under his leadership.