Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev passes away at 91

TNI Bureau: Nobel Laureate (Peace Prize) and last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev passed away in Moscow at the age of 91.

He presided over the dissolution of a Soviet Union and set out massive reforms. However, he remained unpopular in his own country due to the collapse of Soviet Union and economic crisis aftermath although he was hailed abroad and awarded Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

Gorbachev tried his best to bring reforms in the Communist Party without hankering for power.

His efforts to end the Cold War and successful negotiation with then US President Ronald Reagan for the abolition of a whole class of weapons through the Intermediate Nuclear Forces treaty, will be remembered forever.

He also ended the bloody occupation of Afghanistan.

Gorbachev brought radical changes in East-West relations.

Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife in Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery, the burial place for Russian famous personalities.