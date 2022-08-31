IMD issues Rain Alert for Several Odisha Dists; Check Details

Insight Bureau: Odisha is likely to receive fresh spells of rainfall across different districts of Odisha today. According to IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, several parts of coastal and interior Odisha will experience moderate rain/thunder in 24 hours.

As per IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at many places over the rest of the districts of coastal Odisha.

The MeT department has issued a Yellow Warning of heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal