Justice for Sunita: BJP Leader Seema Patra Suspended

TNI Bureau: The BJP has suspended its Jharkhand leader Seema Patra following the allegations that she confined, assaulted and brutally tortured her household help Sunita.

Sunita, who is still on hospital bed, unable to walk properly with injury marks all over the body and several of her teeth missing, has been a shocking example of atrocities inflicted by powerful people on the poor and needy.

Seema Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP’s women wing. She was also the Convener of Jharkhand State Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan.

Her husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sunita, 29, who hails from Gumla in Jharkhand, had been working with the Patras for the last 10 years. She had even accompanied their daughter Vatsala to Delhi and stayed there for some time.

Over the last 6 years, Sunita was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by Seema Patra. She was even beaten up with a hot tawa and rods, and made to lick urine off the floor.

Sunita praised Seema Patra’s son Ayushman, who reportedly helped her. “I am alive because of him only”, she said. Sunita was rescued only after Ayushman tipped off a friend about her plight.

The Cops have swung into action. Seema Patra may be arrested soon.