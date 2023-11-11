Curtain raiser event held in Kalahandi University for National Seminar on Sociology

TNI Bureau: The Department of Sociology at Kalahandi University hosted a curtain raiser event for a forthcoming National seminar on Sociology.

The seminar will be held on 25-26 November 2023, and will focus on the theme of “Social Capital, indigenous knowledge amd Sustainable Development in India: The Tribal Perspectives.”

The curtain raiser event was attended by staffs, students and faculty members of various departments. The event began with the lighting of Lamp by the Chief Guest Professor Emeritus Anand Kumar, CSSS, JNU, New Delhi.

Introduction and felicitation of the Chief Guest by Dr. Birendra Suna, Assistant Professor & Head of the Department of Sociology.

The inaugural address of the National seminar by Professor Sanjay Kumar Satapathy, Honourable Vice Chancellor, Kalahandi University, Chief Patron of the National seminar.

Followed by the address by Shri. Pritambar Bhoi, OAS(S), Registrar, Kalahandi University, Patron of the National Seminar and Prof. Nibedita Nath, CPGC and Director IQAC, National Seminar.

The event featured a keynote address and discussion on the theme of the seminar. The distinguished lecture by Chief Guest Prof. Anant Kumar, retired, CSSS JNU, New Delhi on the topic “Reimaginging democracy and social capital: governance, policy and people in India.

He addressed the importance of the seminar and need to discuss about Sustainable Development Goal and how to achieve this goal through dedication and honesty.

The panel discussion was lively and engaging, and the panelist discussed a wide range of issues related to democracy and electoral politics and contribution of youth towards nation building. There was also a question answer session and concluding remarks.

The curtain raiser event concluded with a vote of thanks by Aswino Gomango, Department of Sociology, Kalahandi University. He thanked the guests for attending the event and expressed his hope that the National seminar on sociology would be a success.