TNI Bureau: People from Odisha visiting Ethiopia or its capital city Addis Ababa can now enjoy the Odia cuisine as a hotel named Konark Addis Indian Hotel owned by Rajendra Barik from Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the 4-star hotel is located 2.7 km from Friendship Business Center. It features a restaurant and the guests can enjoy city views.

A breath-taking fusion of rich Indian heritage, generous local traditions and contemporary design, Konark Hotel is conveniently located at the Bole road, which is walking distance away from Addis Ababa International Airport.

Konark Addis Indian Hotel has 20 rooms and connective rooms, elegantly decorated with elements of abundant Indian artistry and each appointed with bedroom space, walk-in shower, and wardrobe area.

Inspired by India’s cultural and culinary diversity, Konark hotel offers an array of authentic and innovative culinary experiences across its award-winning dining outlets, featuring contemporary Indian cuisine at the signature Konark Indian Restaurant, Stone Bar with different types of drinks and music, traditional Indian sweets at our sweet shop and, unique items can also be purchased at our in house mini-market.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pritish Ranjan Dash, a Professional from Odisha, working in Dubai, has posted about this on Twitter along with his pics during a visit to Ethiopia.

Delighted to dine at Konark Hotel in Addis Ababa (#Ethiopia) this evening! Owned by Shri Rajendra Barik from Keonjhar #Odisha, This amazing resturant serves delicious Odia cuisines and deserts. #OdiaFood pic.twitter.com/aSJh8juk20 — Pritish R Dash | ପ୍ରୀତିଶ ର. ଦାଶ (@Pritish_Dash) February 22, 2023

Following facilities available at Konark Addis Indian Hotel: