TNI Evening News Headlines – February 22, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rs 161.51 crore sanctioned for the redevelopment of proposed new Puri railway station; will be constructed by taking inspiration from Odisha’s Temple Architecture.
➡️Odisha Government orders to remove stray dogs from roads after four-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.
 
➡️Odisha Government has decided to seek the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America for its expertise in behavioural analysis.
 
➡️Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore seized from a rented house in Borigumma Irrigation colony in Koraput.
 
➡️Six people died, two others seriously injured as truck hits auto rickshaw in Rayagada.
 
➡️Supreme Court refuses to stay Election Commission’s order recognising Shinde group as official Shiv Sena.
 
➡️AAP wins the Mayoral Election in Delhi. Dr. Shaili Oberoi got 150 votes, defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta.
➡️Hyderabad reports yet another case of street dog attack on four-year-old boy.
 
➡️Morbi Bridge Collapse : Gujarat High Court orders Oreva to deposit Rs 5 crore in four weeks.
 
➡️Leaders of Muslim bodies praise PM Modi for minority welfare initiatives including abolition of triple talaq.
 
➡️PM Modi reviews nine key infrastructure projects spread across 13 States worth over Rs. 41,500 crores.
 
➡️US Embassy in London was locked down and staffers were evacuated over suspicious package found outside the building; back to normal after security alert.
 
➡️Second Indian-American, Vivek Ramaswamy joined the fray for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination after Nikki Haley.
