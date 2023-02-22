TNI Evening News Headlines – February 22, 2023

➡️ Rs 161.51 crore sanctioned for the redevelopment of proposed new Puri railway station; will be constructed by taking inspiration from Odisha’s Temple Architecture.

➡️ Odisha Government orders to remove stray dogs from roads after four-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

➡️ Odisha Government has decided to seek the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America for its expertise in behavioural analysis.

➡️ Ganja worth around Rs 1 crore seized from a rented house in Borigumma Irrigation colony in Koraput.

➡️ Six people died, two others seriously injured as truck hits auto rickshaw in Rayagada.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to stay Election Commission’s order recognising Shinde group as official Shiv Sena.

➡️ AAP wins the Mayoral Election in Delhi. Dr. Shaili Oberoi got 150 votes, defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta.

➡️ Hyderabad reports yet another case of street dog attack on four-year-old boy.

➡️ Morbi Bridge Collapse : Gujarat High Court orders Oreva to deposit Rs 5 crore in four weeks.

➡️ Leaders of Muslim bodies praise PM Modi for minority welfare initiatives including abolition of triple talaq.

➡️ PM Modi reviews nine key infrastructure projects spread across 13 States worth over Rs. 41,500 crores.

➡️ US Embassy in London was locked down and staffers were evacuated over suspicious package found outside the building; back to normal after security alert.