Punjab: AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested on bribery charges 

TNI Bureau: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta in a bribery case. The legislator from Bathinda Rural assembly constituency was arrested days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed in the same case.

According to reports, Amit Rattan Kotfatta was nabbed from Rajpura on Wednesday evening and has now been arrested after interrogation.

The Vigilance team is slated to produce him before a court later today and seek his remand.

The Vigilance sleuths arrested Rashim Garg with Rs 4 lakh cash on February 16 following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda.

In his complaint he had alleged that Garg was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.

While denying his his association with Garg, the MLA had accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.