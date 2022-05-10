Know your Bullion rates, May 10, 2022

Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation. Investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. If you are heading out to buy gold, have a quick look at the rates before doing so.

As per reports, the price of Gold in India today was at Rs 51,180 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold & Rs 47,100 22k gold per 10 grams of 22k gold respectively. The recent rise in the price of yellow metal is reportedly due to the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine.

The following prices may not match the local prices as they do not include GST, TDS and other taxes (prices may vary from city to city). These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat & 24 carat of gold.

These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewelers in the country.