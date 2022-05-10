Asani nears East Coast, likely to weaken into Cyclonic Storm over 24 hours: IMD

Insight Bureau: According to the latest update by the IMD, severe cyclonic storm Asani lies over Westcentral and adjoining SouthWest Bay of Bengal. It is about 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 490 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha and 570 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha.

The cyclone, which was moving at a speed of 25 kmph on Monday, has slowed down to 5 kmph. It is likely to move northwestwards by tonight and reach the north Andhra coast and adjoining Odisha coast.

It is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.

The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in some places and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of coastal Andhra. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal Odisha from tonight.



At 10 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts for the next one to three hours. Soon enough, Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, brought rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, bringing much relief from the scorching heat.



Fisherfolks have been warned of the looming threat and ordered for total suspension of fishing operations over west central and northwest Bay of Bengal for the next few days. They have been advised not to venture into the sea and those out at sea are to return to the coast as soon as possible.

The Ganjam District Administration has restricted the people from visiting Gopalpur and other sea beaches in the district today and tomorrow in view of severe cyclonic storm Asani.

As severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal continues to rage on, the Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued 11 stranded fishermen off Sonapur Beach in Ganjam district.

While danger signal 3 has been issued for Gopalpur port, danger signal 2 has been issued for Puri, Chandbali, Dhamra, and Paradip ports.