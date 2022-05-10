IPL Points Table Updates – May 10, 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged a thrilling 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

By Tahsina Javed
IPL
132

Insight Bureau: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged a thrilling 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match was held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Batting first, Kolkata secured 165/9 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai failed to pursue the 166-run target and were restricted to 133 all out by 52 runs. This led MI to suffer from their ninth loss in the tournament.

With this staggering win, KKR moved up on the points table by two spots and are currently above the Punjab Kings at 7th position. Mumbai stay at the 10th position.

 

Related Posts

Orissa High Court Order on Srimandir Heritage Corridor…

Morning News Insight – May 10, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

No.

Teams

P

W

L

T

Pts.

NRR

1.

Lucknow Super Giants

11

8

3

0

16

+0.703

2.

Gujarat Titans

11

8

3

0

16

+0.120

3.

Rajasthan Royals

11

7

4

0

14

+0.326

4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

12

7

5

0

14

-0.115

5.

Delhi Capitals

11

5

6

0

10

+0.150

6.

Sun Risers Hyderabad

11

5

6

0

10

-0.031

7.

Kolkata Knight Riders

12

5

7

0

10

-0.057

8.

Punjab Kings

11

5

6

0

10

-0.231

9.

Chennai Super Kings

11

4

7

0

8

+0.028

10.

Mumbai Indians

11

2

9

0

4

-0.894

 

where P = Matches Played, W = Matches Won, L = Matches Lost, T = Tie, Pts = Points and NRR = Net Run Rate

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.