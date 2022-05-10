IPL Points Table Updates – May 10, 2022
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged a thrilling 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Batting first, Kolkata secured 165/9 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai failed to pursue the 166-run target and were restricted to 133 all out by 52 runs. This led MI to suffer from their ninth loss in the tournament.
With this staggering win, KKR moved up on the points table by two spots and are currently above the Punjab Kings at 7th position. Mumbai stay at the 10th position.
|
No.
|
Teams
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
T
|
Pts.
|
NRR
|
1.
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
+0.703
|
2.
|
Gujarat Titans
|
11
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
16
|
+0.120
|
3.
|
Rajasthan Royals
|
11
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
14
|
+0.326
|
4.
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|
12
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
14
|
-0.115
|
5.
|
Delhi Capitals
|
11
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
10
|
+0.150
|
6.
|
Sun Risers Hyderabad
|
11
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
10
|
-0.031
|
7.
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|
12
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
10
|
-0.057
|
8.
|
Punjab Kings
|
11
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
10
|
-0.231
|
9.
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
11
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
+0.028
|
10.
|
Mumbai Indians
|
11
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
4
|
-0.894
where P = Matches Played, W = Matches Won, L = Matches Lost, T = Tie, Pts = Points and NRR = Net Run Rate
