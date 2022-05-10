IPL Points Table Updates – May 10, 2022

Insight Bureau: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged a thrilling 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th Match of the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match was held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.



Batting first, Kolkata secured 165/9 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Mumbai failed to pursue the 166-run target and were restricted to 133 all out by 52 runs. This led MI to suffer from their ninth loss in the tournament.



With this staggering win, KKR moved up on the points table by two spots and are currently above the Punjab Kings at 7th position. Mumbai stay at the 10th position.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

No. Teams P W L T Pts. NRR 1. Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 0 16 +0.703 2. Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 16 +0.120 3. Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 0 14 +0.326 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 14 -0.115 5. Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 +0.150 6. Sun Risers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 10 -0.031 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 10 -0.057 8. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 10 -0.231 9. Chennai Super Kings 11 4 7 0 8 +0.028 10. Mumbai Indians 11 2 9 0 4 -0.894

where P = Matches Played, W = Matches Won, L = Matches Lost, T = Tie, Pts = Points and NRR = Net Run Rate