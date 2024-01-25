Know Who from Odisha will get President’s Medals for Services & Gallantry

TNI Bureau: As a matter of pride for the people of Odisha, Santosh Bala, special secretary to Home Department (Odisha) and constable Sanjukta Pattnaik will get the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of the Republic Day- 2024.
As many as 15 medals will be awarded under the President’s Gallantry Medals while 11 medals will be awarded for Meritorious Services.
Jyoti Ranjan Mahapatra, civil defence volunteer from Odisha has also been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
Inspector General of Police, Satyabrata Bhoi has been decorated for Meritorious Services.
The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.
A total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry/Service Medals, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service:
1. Santosh Bala, Special Secretary to Home Department (Odisha)
2. Sanjukta Pattnaik, Constable
Medal For Meritorious Service:
1. Satyabrata Bhoi, IGP
2. Sarada Prasanna Pradhan, Deputy SP, Odisha
3. Pradip Kumar Samal, DSP, Odisha
4. Prasanta Kumar Sahoo, DSP, Odisha
5. Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, Inspector, Odisha
6. Rajat Kerketta, Deputy Commandant, Odisha
7. Dilip Kumar Naik, Driver Havildar, Odisha
8. Bijay Kumar Pradhan, Assistant Sub Inspector, Odisha
9. Banamali Ray, Sepoy, Odisha
10. Nam Bahadur Chhetry, Sepoy, Odisha
11. Arati Sahu, Constable Odisha
List of Awardees for Gallantry Medals:
1. Arun Kumar Bhue Sub-Inspector
2. Motiram Sahoo, Havildar
3. Prakash Majhi , Commando
4. Jadumani Bhue, Commando
5. Umesh Seth, Commando
6. Bubun Kumbhar, Commando
7. Sanjaya Kumar Guru, Commando
8. Biswajit Das, Commando
9. Laxman Nayak, Commando
10. Satya Odi, Commando
11. Niranjan Sahu, Commando
12. Kana Beti, Constable
13. Ramakanta Sahu, Sub Inspector
14. Satyabadi Bhui, CT
15. Suraj Kumar Sahu, CT
