13 injured in New York Subway Attack

Insight Bureau: At least 13 people were injured in a shootout at the 36th Street Station, Brooklyn, New York.

Smoke devices were reportedly set off on the train. A gunman wearing gas mask opened fire and fled from the scene.

The attacker was dressed as a Metro Worker.

Several undetonated devices were reportedly found at the site of the incident.

Further details are awaited.