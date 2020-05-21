Know the SOPs/Guidelines for Domestic Air Travel
TNI Bureau: In view of the resumption of limited flight operations from May 25, new SOPs (Rules & Guidelines) have been issued for air travel.
The new guidelines include mandatory web check-in, use of Aarogya Setu App, restriction on check-in baggage and social distancing norms on seating arrangements.
Key Highlights:
👉 Passengers should arrive two hours before departure.
👉 Boarding for flight will commence 60 minutes before departure.
👉 Thermal screening mandatory.
👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14).
👉 Passengers should wear protective gears such as mssks.
👉 Only one check-in bag & one cabin bag will be allowed.
👉 For commuting to and from Airports, personal vehicles or select authorised taxis/transport services to be used.
👉 Seating arrangement with proper social distancing among passengers.
👉 Only passengers with confirmed web check-in, can enter the Airports.
👉 No meal services in flights.
#SOPs #Guidelines for #Domestic #AirTravel in India.
Limited Flight Services to resume from May 25. #Lockdown #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/tjGa4VlXDX
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 21, 2020
Comments are closed.