Know the SOPs/Guidelines for Domestic Air Travel

TNI Bureau: In view of the resumption of limited flight operations from May 25, new SOPs (Rules & Guidelines) have been issued for air travel.

The new guidelines include mandatory web check-in, use of Aarogya Setu App, restriction on check-in baggage and social distancing norms on seating arrangements.

Key Highlights:

👉 Passengers should arrive two hours before departure.

👉 Boarding for flight will commence 60 minutes before departure.

👉 Thermal screening mandatory.

👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14).

👉 Passengers should wear protective gears such as mssks.

👉 Only one check-in bag & one cabin bag will be allowed.

👉 For commuting to and from Airports, personal vehicles or select authorised taxis/transport services to be used.

👉 Seating arrangement with proper social distancing among passengers.

👉 Only passengers with confirmed web check-in, can enter the Airports.

👉 No meal services in flights.



