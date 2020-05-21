TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 21, 2020

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make aerial survey of districts affected by Cyclon Amphan.
* HM Amit Shah speaks to Odisha, Bengal CMs on Cyclone Amphan; assures all possible help from centre.
* 11 new COVID19 positive cases reported from Nayagarh; total count in the district rises to 32.
* 50 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha. Ganjam (22), Balasore (15), Bhadrak (5), Jajpur (3), Boudh (3), Mayurbhanj (1), Rourkela (1). Total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 393.
* Andhra Pradesh returnee dies at Quarantine Centre in Gajapati dist.
* Restoration of power to 80% of the areas is likely to resume by Thursday evening.
* Snana Jatra (Snana Purnima) rituals to be performed with least number of Servitors: SJTA.
* BMC Commissioner denies permission for Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Lingaraj.
* Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is fully ready to resume operation.
#India's exit from lockdown !#Job losses and lay offs may be behind us as companies to restart hiring from June – July, says Ajit Isaac (chairman of #Quess Corp.), India's largest private sector employer.

* Bangladesh ports lower danger signal as Amphan weakens into land depression.
* Country stands in solidarity with cyclone-hit Bengal: PM Modi.
* Bengal left reeling as Amphan brings humongous devastation; NDRF personnel in action at Digha.
* COVID Positive cases have crossed 5 million globally.
* Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 194; highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases takes tally to 11,659.
#SOPs #Guidelines for #Domestic #AirTravel in India.
Limited Flight Services to resume from May 25.

* President Kovind receives credentials from foreign envoys, first time through video-conference
* 149025 tickets have been booked for 290510 passengers for the 73 passenger trains to be operationalised from 1s June: Railways.
* Rajasthan: 83 people test positive for COVID-19; total tally at 6,098.
* Total positive cases in Karnataka rises to 1568, toll rises to 41 with 570 people have been discharged so far.
* Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission.
SOP for Air Travel:
👉 Thermal screening mandatory.
👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14)
👉 For commuting, personal vehicles or authorised taxis/transport services to be used.
👉 Seating arrangement to ensure #SocialDistancing among Passengers. pic.twitter.com/8ojKutqlVZ

* FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund.
* Film shooting permitted with certain restrictions in Tamil Nadu.
* Nepali workers in Banbasa, Champawat protest against Nepal Government alleging that Nepal is not allowing them to return.
* SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telecom unit stake.
*US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese companies from American stock exchanges.
