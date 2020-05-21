TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 21, 2020

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make aerial survey of districts affected by Cyclon Amphan.

* HM Amit Shah speaks to Odisha, Bengal CMs on Cyclone Amphan; assures all possible help from centre.

* 11 new COVID19 positive cases reported from Nayagarh; total count in the district rises to 32.

* 50 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha. Ganjam (22), Balasore (15), Bhadrak (5), Jajpur (3), Boudh (3), Mayurbhanj (1), Rourkela (1). Total recovered cases in Odisha now stand at 393.

* Andhra Pradesh returnee dies at Quarantine Centre in Gajapati dist.

* Restoration of power to 80% of the areas is likely to resume by Thursday evening.

* Snana Jatra (Snana Purnima) rituals to be performed with least number of Servitors: SJTA.

* BMC Commissioner denies permission for Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Lingaraj.

* Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is fully ready to resume operation.

* Bangladesh ports lower danger signal as Amphan weakens into land depression.

* Country stands in solidarity with cyclone-hit Bengal: PM Modi.

* Bengal left reeling as Amphan brings humongous devastation; NDRF personnel in action at Digha.

* COVID Positive cases have crossed 5 million globally.

* Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 194; highest single-day spike of 571 fresh cases takes tally to 11,659.

* President Kovind receives credentials from foreign envoys, first time through video-conference

* 149025 tickets have been booked for 290510 passengers for the 73 passenger trains to be operationalised from 1s June: Railways.

* Rajasthan: 83 people test positive for COVID-19; total tally at 6,098.

* Total positive cases in Karnataka rises to 1568, toll rises to 41 with 570 people have been discharged so far.

* Delhi HC judge Sangita Dhingra Sehgal resigns, to join as Prez of Delhi State Consumer Commission.

SOP for Air Travel: 👉 Thermal screening mandatory.

👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14)

👉 For commuting, personal vehicles or authorised taxis/transport services to be used.

👉 Seating arrangement to ensure #SocialDistancing among Passengers.

* FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party’s tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund.

* Film shooting permitted with certain restrictions in Tamil Nadu.

* Nepali workers in Banbasa, Champawat protest against Nepal Government alleging that Nepal is not allowing them to return.

* SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telecom unit stake.

*US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese companies from American stock exchanges.