TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2020

* Odisha reports 1 more death, 51 new cases. State tally rises to 1,103. Death toll climbs to 7.

* Odisha Government asked the concerned districts Collectors to submit Super Cyclone Amphan damage assessment reports within 48 hours.

* 40 migrant workers injured after a West Bengal-bound bus overturns near Laxmannath Toll Gate in Jaleswar, Odisha.

#Odisha #CoronaUpdates 👉 #COVID19 +VE Cases on May 20 – 51

👉 New Death – 1 (Male, 85, Ganjam)

👉 Total +VE cases rise to 1,103. The deceased (Surat Returnee) was a Hypertensive with other comorbidities. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/XMabD5iZvI — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 21, 2020

* 5,609 new cases & 132 deaths in last 24 hours in India. Total positive cases mounts to 1,12,359.

* Total number of sample tested is 26,15,920; COVID19 recovery rate in India rises to 40%.

* Number of COVID19 recovered cases in India rises to 3,113.

* Covid-19: CBSE Board Exams to be held in schools and not at external centres, says HRD Ministry.

* Cyclone Amphan moved N-NE with a speed of 27 kmph during past 06 hours, further weakening into a Cyclonic Storm & lay centered at about 270 km N-NE of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri & 110 km S-SE of Rangpur (Bangladesh). It is likely to turn into Deep Depression in 3 hours: IMD.

* Cyclone AMPHAN: Airport flooded, structures damaged, trees uprooted in West Bengal. Cyclone is very likely to weaken soon as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

* Ancient idols remains found in Ayodhya during leveling of land at Ram Temple construction site.

* Indian Railways releases the list of 200 Trains (100 Pairs) to run from 1st June, 2020.

* Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues SOP to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from May 25.

* Diplomat T.S. Tirumurti assume charge as permanent representative of India to the UN in New York.

* UP CM launches new fund for startups, hands over first tranche of Rs 15 crore to SIDBI.

* J&K: Three newly recruited terrorists have been arrested by joint forces at Sogam of Kupwara district.

SOP for Air Travel: 👉 Thermal screening mandatory.

👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14)

👉 For commuting, personal vehicles or authorised taxis/transport services to be used.

👉 Seating arrangement to ensure #SocialDistancing among Passengers. pic.twitter.com/8ojKutqlVZ — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 21, 2020

* US says post-coronavirus world provides a window of opportunity to India as countries are looking to diversify their supply chains.

* United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, toll mounts to 93,406.

* 8 players of Mexican football club Santos Laguna test positive for COVID-19