TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2020

* Odisha reports 1 more death, 51 new cases. State tally rises to 1,103. Death toll climbs to 7.
* Odisha Government asked the concerned districts Collectors to submit Super Cyclone Amphan damage assessment reports within 48 hours.
* 40 migrant workers injured after a West Bengal-bound bus overturns near Laxmannath Toll Gate in Jaleswar, Odisha.
👉 #COVID19 +VE Cases on May 20 – 51
👉 New Death – 1 (Male, 85, Ganjam)
👉 Total +VE cases rise to 1,103.
The deceased (Surat Returnee) was a Hypertensive with other comorbidities. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/XMabD5iZvI
* 5,609 new cases & 132 deaths in last 24 hours in India. Total positive cases mounts to 1,12,359.
* Total number of sample tested is 26,15,920; COVID19 recovery rate in India rises to 40%.
* Number of COVID19 recovered cases in India rises to 3,113.
#BREAKING : #COVID19 Recovery Rate in India rises to 40%. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #CoronaUpdates #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Q51sJ4e66u
* Covid-19: CBSE Board Exams to be held in schools and not at external centres, says HRD Ministry.
* Cyclone Amphan moved N-NE with a speed of 27 kmph during past 06 hours, further weakening into a Cyclonic Storm & lay centered at about 270 km N-NE of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri & 110 km S-SE of Rangpur (Bangladesh). It is likely to turn into Deep Depression in 3 hours: IMD.
* Cyclone AMPHAN: Airport flooded, structures damaged, trees uprooted in West Bengal. Cyclone is very likely to weaken soon as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
* Ancient idols remains found in Ayodhya during leveling of land at Ram Temple construction site.
Number of #COVID19 Recovered cases in India rises… 3,113 recoveries on Wednesday. 987 from #TamilNadu & 679 from #Maharashtra . #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/V30CYFLblD
* Indian Railways releases the list of 200 Trains (100 Pairs) to run from 1st June, 2020.
* Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues SOP to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from May 25.
* Diplomat T.S. Tirumurti assume charge as permanent representative of India to the UN in New York.
Indian Railways releases the list of 200 Trains (100 Pairs) to run from 1st June, 2020. #lockdown #COVID19Lockdown #COVID__19 #TrainServices pic.twitter.com/e4rkFG7xOS
* UP CM launches new fund for startups, hands over first tranche of Rs 15 crore to SIDBI.
* J&K: Three newly recruited terrorists have been arrested by joint forces at Sogam of Kupwara district.
SOP for Air Travel:
👉 Thermal screening mandatory.
👉 #AarogyaSetu App compulsory (except for children below 14)
👉 For commuting, personal vehicles or authorised taxis/transport services to be used.
👉 Seating arrangement to ensure #SocialDistancing among Passengers. pic.twitter.com/8ojKutqlVZ
* US says post-coronavirus world provides a window of opportunity to India as countries are looking to diversify their supply chains.
* United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, toll mounts to 93,406.
* 8 players of Mexican football club Santos Laguna test positive for COVID-19
