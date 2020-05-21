English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2020

By TNI Bureau
122

* Odisha reports 1 more death, 51 new cases. State tally rises to 1,103. Death toll climbs to 7.

* Odisha Government asked the concerned districts Collectors to submit Super Cyclone Amphan damage assessment reports within 48 hours.

* 40 migrant workers injured after a West Bengal-bound bus overturns near Laxmannath Toll Gate in Jaleswar, Odisha.

* 5,609 new cases & 132 deaths in last 24 hours in India. Total positive cases mounts to 1,12,359.

* Total number of sample tested is 26,15,920; COVID19 recovery rate in India rises to 40%.

* Number of COVID19 recovered cases in India rises to 3,113.

* Covid-19: CBSE Board Exams to be held in schools and not at external centres, says HRD Ministry.

* Cyclone Amphan moved N-NE with a speed of 27 kmph during past 06 hours, further weakening into a Cyclonic Storm & lay centered at about 270 km N-NE of Kolkata, 150 km south of Dhubri & 110 km S-SE of Rangpur (Bangladesh). It is likely to turn into Deep Depression in 3 hours: IMD.

* Cyclone AMPHAN: Airport flooded, structures damaged, trees uprooted in West Bengal. Cyclone is very likely to weaken soon as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

* Ancient idols remains found in Ayodhya during leveling of land at Ram Temple construction site.

Related Posts

TNI News Headlines – May 20, 2020

Number of Corona +VE Cases in Odisha crosses 1,000 Mark

* Indian Railways releases the list of 200 Trains (100 Pairs) to run from 1st June, 2020.

* Airports Authority of India (AAI) issues SOP to all its airports for recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from May 25.

* Diplomat T.S. Tirumurti assume charge as permanent representative of India to the UN in New York.

* UP CM launches new fund for startups, hands over first tranche of Rs 15 crore to SIDBI.

* J&K: Three newly recruited terrorists have been arrested by joint forces at Sogam of Kupwara district.

* US says post-coronavirus world provides a window of opportunity to India as countries are looking to diversify their supply chains.

* United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, toll mounts to 93,406.

* 8 players of Mexican football club Santos Laguna test positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!