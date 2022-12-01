Know More about Odisha Government’s Vehicle Scrapping Policy

TNI Bureau: To phase out outdated automobiles from the roads, the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy-2022.

Pramila Mallick, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, announced this in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

This strategy, intended at lowering vehicular pollution, advocates forced scrapping of automobiles older than 15 years at a scrapping facility. Owners will also receive incentives to purchase new automobiles, she said.

Vehicles that have not renewed their Certificate of Registration, have not been granted a certificate of fitness, have outlived their utility, are 15 years old or older, are owned by government agencies/autonomous councils, etc. will be scrapped at designated RVSF centres, according to policy guidelines.

Vehicles 15 years old and older will be scrapped at approved scrapping facilities. If the owner of a scrapped car wishes to purchase a similar type of vehicle, the government will grant a tax break.

The government will offer a scrap value of 6% of the ex-showroom price in exchange for the owner’s new vehicle. The programme would also provide incentives to investors who establish Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) in Odisha.

The Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities will be treated as industrial units, and IDCO will provide investors with industrial lands in accordance with the industrial policy guidelines.

The revised Odisha Tourism Policy, 2022, has also been approved by the state cabinet. The policy attempts to make investing in tourism and hospitality more appealing to investors.

The state has increased capital incentive subsidy (CIS) from 20-25% in the previous policy to 30% in current policy in order to stimulate investment in the tourism sector in the state.

According to an official, health, wellness, and medical tourism have been designated as suitable tourist units, and incentives have been made available to prospective investors. This initiative is intended not only to encourage the creation of advanced and super-speciality health establishments within Odisha, but also to encourage inbound travel of persons seeking such services from outside the state and other nations, he said.