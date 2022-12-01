TNI Bureau: Elon Musk has a “to-do” list item that includes increasing Twitter’s character limit. The character limit on the microblogging platform might soon increase from its current 280-character cap to 1000 characters. Elon Musk, the newly appointed owner of Twitter, hinted the update in response to a user’s proposal.

Twitter was referred to as a “microblogging service” in part because tweets on the service are limited to 140 characters, according to a Mashable story. Finally, in 2017, the character limit was raised to 280. The announcement was made on the Twitter blog.

It’s on the todo list — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

“Because it was new and different, many people Tweeted the full 280 characters, but soon after, behavior normalized… We observed that when people needed to tweet longer than 140 characters, they did so more frequently and with greater ease “the 140-character limit was raised to 280 characters on Twitter’s official blog.

One of the main distinctions between Twitter and other social media platforms has been the character restriction. Since he took control of the platform, Musk has reportedly expressed interest in raising the character limit multiple times, according to a Mashable story.

Elon Musk was given the suggestion to raise the word limit on Twitter from 280 to 420 on November 27 by a user. Musk revealed recently a multi-colored verification system as yet another significant upgrade to the platform.

“Good idea,” Musk replied in his response.

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

The former “Twitter Blue” service, which had to be discontinued days after its launch due to the expanding number of accounts mimicking well-known businesses and personalities while carrying the “verified” check, will be replaced by the three-colored scheme.