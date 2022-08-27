Know How to get the ‘Edit Post’ option back on Facebook

Insight Bureau: Recently many users complained about the disappearance of “Edit post” from the popular social media site Facebook. Users were unable to find the edit option.

One of the most common solution was to use the web application instead of the app. Some also said that uninstalling and installing the app on the device can potentially solve the problem. Another was to clear the cache on iOS in order to make the operating system work faster.

Users can also UPDATE the App and use the latest version to resolve this issue.

The most important part is clearing the cache for both iOS and Android users.

There are some guidelines that need to be followed while clearing the cache.

For Android Users:

➡️ One need to go to Settings and then tap on “Apps Management.”

➡️ Next, find Facebook from the list of apps and tap on it.

➡️ Finally, tap on the “Three dots” and choose “Clear Cache.”

For iOS Users:

➡️ Launch the Facebook app and go to the three lines in the bottom-right section.

➡️ Tap on “Settings & Privacy” from the list of options.

➡️ Next, tap on “Settings” that appears in the drop-down menu.

➡️ Now tap on “Browser” and then tap on “Clear” under Browsing Data.