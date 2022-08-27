Morning News Insight – August 27, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 289 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 54 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 66 covid-19 cases and Khordha reports 60 fresh covid-19 cases. Active cases stands at 1989.

🔹 A tusker died after coming in contact with live wires at Jagan nathpur under Satakosia wildlife sanctuary in Angul district.

🔹 Plus 2 Instant exam 2022: CHSE extends form fill-up date, Instant Higher Secondary Examination 2022 in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational stream including distance education will be held on September 13, 2022.

🔹 India reports 9,520 fresh cases and 12,875 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases stands at 87,311.

🔹 Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn-in as 49th Chief Justice of India. President Draupadi Murmu administered him oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

🔹 Vande Bharat train records 180 kmph speed in trial run.

🔹 Goa police arrested 4 persons in connection with death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat so far.

🔹 12 earth quakes jolt J&K in 5 days.