FIFA lifts AIFF Ban; U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India

Insight Bureau: In a big relief to Football fans in India, the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) has decided to lift the suspension of All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect.

Lifting of the suspension also means that Under-17 women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, will be held as planned.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

Earlier this month, citing undue third-party influence FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

On Monday, 22 August, India’s Supreme Court ruled that the committee’s mandate “stands terminated” and the day-to-day management of the country’s soccer affairs will be handed back to the AIFF.