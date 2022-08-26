Know How Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be Demolished

Insight Bureau: The Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers, which are taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, will become India’s highest structures ever to be demolished on August 28 at 2:30 PM. The demolition has been ordered by the Supreme Court of India due to the illegal construction of towers and violation of the norms.

According to the reports, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta will press the final button for the blast. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will carry out the demolition of the Supertech Twin towers.

Modern engineering, advanced technology and the rule of science will be used to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers.

The buildings will collapse like a house of cards and water in a process that would take less than 15 seconds for them to come down.

According to the Project Officials, It will take 9 to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise. After the blasts, the structures won’t come down all at once and would take 4 to 5 seconds to come down completely.

The demolition of the twin towers is likely to cost nearly Rs 20 crore as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment.

The buildings will be demolished using the implosion technique. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been used to raze the twin towers. The explosives used for demolition include dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

The twin 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) is located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. There are over 900 flats in these two towers. They are part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Both towers together cover an area of around 7.5 lakh square feet.