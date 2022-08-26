Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; blames Rahul Gandhi

By Sagarika Satapathy
In another setback for Congress, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party.

In his long resignation letter to Party President Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul Gandhi demolished the entire consultative mechanism in the party which existed Pre 2013, all senior & experienced leaders were sidelined, new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the Party.

Azad called Rahul Gandhi ‘Childish and Immature’ in his five-page letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Before starting ‘Bharat jodo yatra’, leadership should have undertaken ‘Congress jodo yatra’, said Ghulam Nabi Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad was the seventh chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 and was the Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

He served as the Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha until February 2021.

Azad’s resignation comes days after Congress veteran Anand Sharma resigned from a key party position offered to him in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, citing.

Two days back, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as party’s National Spokesperson.

