Latest News: Sonali Phogat was Forcefully Drugged

A big twist has come in the Sonali Phogat murder mystery as the Goa Police said that the TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged, which could have led to her death.

This comes after the autopsy report revealed blunt force injury on her body.

Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi, addressing the media on Friday, said, “It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control.”

In addition to it, he said that it was not a case of a heart attack.

Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with her at the time of the incident have been charged and arrested after hours of questioning.

Her brother, Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Goa Police alleging that his sister was drugged, raped and murdered by Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

Sonali Phogat was initially suspected to have died due to a heart attack in Goa on August 23.