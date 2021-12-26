KL Rahul’s Ton puts India on Top in Boxing Day Test

Insight Bureau: An unbeaten hundred by KL Rahul put India on the top in the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion. At Stumps, India finished at 272/3.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 117 runs for the first wicket. However, after Mayank’s (60) departure, Pujara was out for duck. India were 117/2, but Virat Kohli helped Rahul consolidate the Indian innings. Kohli scored 35. Lungi Ngidi took all the three wickets.

As India finished Day 1 at 272.3, Rahul is batting on 122 while Ajinkya Rahane is on 40. India is playing with 4 pacers and one spinner in this match.