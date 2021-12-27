TNI Morning News Headlines – December 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 123 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 72 quarantine and 51 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 53 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Centre relieves Special Director of Intelligence Bureau Sunil Bansal to take charge as Odisha DGP. He is likely to assume charge from January 1, 2022, for two years.

➡️ 13.57 quintal ganja worth over Rs 1 Crore seized in Palel village under Machkund PS in Koraput.

➡️ Petrol station staff avert mishap as a scooter catches fire in Puri.

➡️ BSF recovers three IEDs from Maoist-hit Swabhimaan Anchal of Tentulipadar village in Koraput.

India News

➡️ India reports 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 141.70 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 75,841; Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.40%.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 578. The number of persons recovered is 195: Union Health Ministry.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Delhi (142) overtakes Maharashtra (141) as top contributor.

➡️ A total of 67,29,36, 621 samples tested up to December 27, of which 7,52,935 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Six Maoists gunned down in encounter along Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border.

➡️ Seven time Rajya Sabha MP from Janata Dal(United) Mahendra Prasad passes away.

➡️ Rupee slips 13 paise to 75.16 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex tanks 444.83 pts to 56,679.48 in opening session, Nifty tumbles 128.40 pts to 16,875.35.

➡️ Salman Khan turned 56 today; he is doing better, recovering after snake bite.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 279.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.39 million.

➡️ Death toll from Malaysia’s Floods rises to 47.

➡️ France sees over 100,000 daily Covid cases for 1st time, hospitalisation doubles over past month.

➡️ Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions.

➡️ Australia records first Omicron Death.