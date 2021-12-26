Odisha Govt aims to reduce poverty by 10% in next 5 years

Poverty rate has been reduced from 63% to 29% in Odisha with 88 lakh people crossing the poverty line", said Naveen.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said Odisha will script history by reducing the poverty by 10% in the State in next five years.

Addressing the party workers on the 25th foundation day of BJD, Naveen said the party has transformed into a social movement with the blessings of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha and its dedicated workers.

The poverty rate has been reduced from 63% to 29% in Odisha with 88 lakh people crossing the poverty line", said Naveen.

Patnaik further stated that Odisha has received international recognition in disaster management and also is ranked 3rd in food production.

"Odisha Government has reserved 50% seats for women in panchayat and urban polls. Over 70 lakh women of 6 lakh SHGs have joined the Mission Shakti movement across the State. Odisha Government also continue its fight to ensure 33% seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies", Patnaik said.

