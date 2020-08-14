KISS comes to rescue of Distressed Family in Kendrapara

TNI Bureau: After the plight of Sabita Das, a widow of Dhumat Panchayat (Baishnab Sahi) in Kendrapara District, was highlighted in the media and local MLA Sashibhusan Behera met him to discuss the matter, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and MP (Kandhamal) extended help to the family in distress.

On the advice of Dr. Samanta, KISS Foundation provided Sabita with a cash of Rs 15,000 along with all essential food & grocery items. Besides, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 will be given to Sabita for her living. If she wishes, then her two younger children can pursue study in KISS Balasore, assured Dr. Samanta.

Sabita Das, who is suffering from prolonged kidney ailment, has been struggling to make both ends meet for her family of 3 children. While she has been bed-ridden since long, the onus is on her 7 year old son Subham to earn livelihood for the family. Subham has to manage his family by begging from nearby houses.

KISS Balasore will make necessary arrangements for Sabita’s children so that they can pursue their study. As Sabita has not a house of her own, the local MLA is trying to provide the same through District Administration under the Govt. of Odisha Scheme.

KISS Foundation is also willing to provide requisite financial assistance towards the treatment of Sabita’s chronic ailment, declared Dr. Samanta. Sabita and her family have expressed gratitude to Dr. Samanta and KISS Foundation for their generosity. People in Kendrapara have also hailed Dr. Achyuta Samanta for this noble work.