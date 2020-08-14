Odisha records 1305 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 266 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1305 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 39205.

A record number of 266 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (156) and Cuttack (128).

While Odisha has so far reported 54630 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 1635.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 14

➡️1305 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 14.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 39205.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (266), Khordha (156), Cuttack (128), Jajpur (111), Malkangiri (75), Balasore (71), Sundergarh (63), Puri (50), Kalahandi (44), Kendrapara (42), Koraput (33), Nayagarh (33), Dhenkanal (28), Gajapati (25), Nabarangpur (25), Sambalpur (24), Bhadrak (20), Jharsuguda (19), Mayurbhanj (18), Nuapada (16), Kandhamal (12), Keonjhar (12), Rayagada (10), Jagatsinghpur (9), Bolangir (8) and Baragarh (7).