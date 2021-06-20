KIMS Professor selected as Doctor of Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympics 2021

TNI Bureau: Dr. Sudeep Satpathy, Professor of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), KIIT UNIVERSITY has been selected as the Doctor of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Dr. Sudeep Satpathy (Physiology and Sports Medicine) was selected as Doctor of the Indian Senior Men Hockey Team for training to play matches at Buenos Aires, Argentina from 1st to 15th April 2021, inducted as a Doping Control Officer in the Medical Delegation for the AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-WEST 2020, Sports medicine doctor for Rio Olympics and Premier Badminton league.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Satpathy has done his Diploma in Sports Medicine from International Olympic Committee (ICC). He was also the team doctor of the Sachin Tendulkar owned Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League 2015.

He is the first doctor from Odisha to get this opportunity. KIIT & KISS Sports family is proud of his appointment and wish him good luck.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated and conveyed his best wishes for his upcoming assignment and wished him success. Dr. Satpathy thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for all the support and blessing for this achievement.