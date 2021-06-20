Odisha CM launches ‘Ashirbad’ Yojana for Children who lost their parent(s) to Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a number of benefits to children impacted by the current COVID Pandemic.

The CM launched ‘Ashirbad’ Yojna for the children, who lost their parents to Covid-19.

Under this yojna, children who have lost their parents will be provided monthly financial support of Rs. 2500 and the children who have lost either mother or father will be provided monthly financial support of 1500.

Odisha Government will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

➡️ The child will be included in Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana and State Food Security Scheme.

➡️ The child will be given admission in the nearest Adarsha Vidyalaya or Kendriya Vidyalaya. Family members can contact to District Collector in this regard.

➡️ The child will be assisted to get higher education in future.

➡️ If the child will stay at any child care institution, financial support of Rs. 1000 will be deposited in his name till he or she reaches 18 years of age.