KIIT to host 69th National Volleyball Championship

TNI Bureau: The 69th Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2020-21 is going to be organized by Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) under the aegis of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University from 05th – 11th March 2021.

For the first time in the history of Indian volleyball, Odisha as a state would be hosting the senior national championship consecutively after successfully conducting the 68th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship last year. Also for the first time all the matches would be played in Indoor courts with live streaming.

Odisha as a state has been allotted four Volleyball National Championship – 36th Junior National Volleyball Championship 2009, 41st National Sub Junior Volleyball Championship 2019, 68th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship 2019-20 and the forthcoming 69th Senior National Volleyball (M&W) Championship 2020-21. All the four tournaments have been conducted at KIIT premises.

The Championship will feature more than 1200 Men & Women volleyball players from 28 states and 8 union territories. For the first time the union territory Ladakh team have been participating with proper permission from President, VFI. Many Arjuna Awardee as well as international & national players would be participating in this championship.

The Indian Volleyball team for the upcoming Asian Championship and other international meets would be selected through this championship.

The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Men Team consists of Shri. G.E. Sridharan, Dronacharya Awardee, Arjuna Awardee & Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team; Dr. Dalel Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Shri Jagir Singh Randhawa.

The selection committee for the Indian Volleyball Women Team consists of Shri Ajay Jangra from SAI, Shri. Daljeet Singh, and Ms. Vaishali Phadtare, Present Coach of Indian Volleyball Team. Shri Prakash Roy and Shri A. Ramana Rao, Dronacharya Awardee & Arjuna Awardee will be the coordinator of both the selection committees.

The championship would be conducted as per COVID guidelines of Govt. of Odisha. The Inaugural Ceremony will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT-DU on 05th March on the birth anniversary of legendary Late Shri Biju Patnaik, Former Chief Minister of Odisha.

The Inaugural Ceremony will be attended by Tusharkanti Behera, Minister Sports & Youth Services and Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of Odisha as Chief Guest; Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Service Department and Tourism Department, Govt. of Odisha as Guest of Eminence; Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Zonal Executive Vice-President and Member Board of Administration, AVC and CEO, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Anil Choudhary, Secretary General, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) as Guests of Honor. Prof. Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal; President, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Founder, KIIT & KISS will preside over the Inaugural Ceremony.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta has thanked Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) for giving KIIT Deemed to be University the opportunity to conduct the senior national championship consecutively. Dr. Samanta, after taking charge as President, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), has emphasized on development of volleyball at grassroots level by creating infrastructure and providing necessary equipment in various districts in Odisha and other states as well.

In his parliamentary constituency Kandhamal, he has arranged 5 Floodlights Volleyball Courts in Tikabali, Raikia, Baliguda and at two locations in Phulbani. Prof. Samanta has assured all kinds of support for hosting the prestigious tournament in a befitting manner and also wished all the very best to all the players, coaches, managers and technical officials taking part in this grand championship.