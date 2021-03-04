TNI Morning News Headlines – March 4, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 81 Covid-19 cases including 49 quarantine and 32 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337529 including 334767 recoveries, 792 active cases and 1,917 deaths.
➡️ Fire continues to rage in Similipal National Park. It has been burning for long 11 days.
➡️ Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appeals people of Odisha to support the vision of new India & Atmanirbhar Bharat of Modi Government.
➡️ Diluted petrol at fuel station at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar sparks tension.
➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder: Minor accused moves Orissa High Court challenging chargesheet submitted by SIT.
➡️ Medicos oppose Odisha Government’s move to recruit Medical Grads from other States.
India News
➡️ India reports 17,407 new COVID-19 cases, 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,11,56,923 including 1,73,413 active cases, 1,08,26,075 cured cases & 1,57,435 deaths. Till now 1,66,16,048 Vaccinated.
➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7 as per an individual’s convenience, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
➡️ All Private Hospitals can operate as Covid-19 Vaccination Centres: Union Govt.
➡️ VK Sasikala quits politics before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
➡️ Covid-19 Evolves Naturally and is far more widespread than previously believed: Report
➡️ Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust purchases 7,285 square feet land adjacent to Ram Janmabhoomi premises in UP’s Ayodhya to expand temple complex area to 107 acres from 70 acres.
➡️ ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 9,855 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 21,79,185.
➡️ Sensex slumps 673.77 points, currently at 50,770.88.
➡️ Rupee slumps 27 paise to 72.99 against US dollar in early trade
World News
➡️ 8 people injured in Suspected Terrorist attack in Sweden.
➡️ Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021
➡️ SpaceX founder Elon Musk is trying to create a new city called ‘Starbase’ at SpaceX’s Texas launch site.
➡️ After Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day of protests, Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi slapped with more criminal charges.
➡️ Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifts Mask Mandate.
➡️ Joe Biden withdraws Budget Chief Pick Neera Tanden after Senate pushback.
Comments are closed.