TNI Morning News Headlines – March 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 81 Covid-19 cases including 49 quarantine and 32 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 337529 including 334767 recoveries, 792 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Fire continues to rage in Similipal National Park. It has been burning for long 11 days.

➡️ Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appeals people of Odisha to support the vision of new India & Atmanirbhar Bharat of Modi Government.

➡️ Diluted petrol at fuel station at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar sparks tension.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder: Minor accused moves Orissa High Court challenging chargesheet submitted by SIT.

➡️ Medicos oppose Odisha Government’s move to recruit Medical Grads from other States.

India News

➡️ India reports 17,407 new COVID-19 cases, 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,11,56,923 including 1,73,413 active cases, 1,08,26,075 cured cases & 1,57,435 deaths. Till now 1,66,16,048 Vaccinated.

➡️ A total of 21,91,78,908 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 3rd March 2021. Of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7 as per an individual’s convenience, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ All Private Hospitals can operate as Covid-19 Vaccination Centres: Union Govt.

➡️ VK Sasikala quits politics before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

➡️ Covid-19 Evolves Naturally and is far more widespread than previously believed: Report

➡️ Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust purchases 7,285 square feet land adjacent to Ram Janmabhoomi premises in UP’s Ayodhya to expand temple complex area to 107 acres from 70 acres.

➡️ ECI directs petrol pumps to remove hoardings carrying photograps of PM within 72 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 9,855 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 21,79,185.

➡️ Sensex slumps 673.77 points, currently at 50,770.88.

➡️ Rupee slumps 27 paise to 72.99 against US dollar in early trade

World News

➡️ 8 people injured in Suspected Terrorist attack in Sweden.

➡️ Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021

➡️ SpaceX founder Elon Musk is trying to create a new city called ‘Starbase’ at SpaceX’s Texas launch site.

➡️ After Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day of protests, Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi slapped with more criminal charges.

➡️ Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifts Mask Mandate.

➡️ Joe Biden withdraws Budget Chief Pick Neera Tanden after Senate pushback.