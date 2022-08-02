KIIT Polytechnic adjudged Odisha’s Best

Insight Bureau: KIIT Polytechnic has been ranked as the best polytechnic in Odisha among all the state and private-run polytechnics by National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), a constituent Board of Quality Council of India (QCI). The results were declared today.

This is the first time that the rankings of the polytechnics in Odisha were carried out. The exercise came against the backdrop of the State Government’s enhanced focus on improving quality of technical institutes and identifying the best ones that adhere to quality teaching. The rankings were carried out by NABET-QCI and State Council for Vocational Education and Training.

The announcement was met with jubilation by the students, teachers and staff of KIIT Polytechnic. KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta lauded the efforts of KIIT Polytechnic Principal, Dr Tanmay Mohanty, the teachers and staff, saying, the ranking was a big achievement as the institute was adjudged best among all government and private Polytechnics. He especially extended his greeting to the students for the success.

KIIT Polytechnic was established in 1995 and is widely acknowledged for its high-quality technical education. This year, about 40 recruiters visited KIIT Polytechnic and offered 260 placements to the final year students at salaries ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per annum.