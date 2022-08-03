Morning News Insight – August 3, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 920 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 166 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 250 and Khordha 133 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6385. Samples Tested – 21,429. Daily TPR – 4.29%.

🔸 Piece of wall plaster weighing ar ound 1.5 kg, falls off roof in Garbha Gruha of Puri Srimandir.

🔸 Banaka lagi rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings today, darshan at Srimandir restricted for 4 hours from 5 PM to 9 PM today.

🔸 Class 10 girl commits suicide in Balasore after she was barred from using her mobile phone by her mother.

🔸 India reports 17,135 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours; Active COVID-19 cases in India have declined from 1,39,792 to 1,37,057.

🔸 Centre issues guidelines for management of monkeypox.

🔸 BSP chief Mayawati announces her party’s support for NDA’s candidate for Vice-Presidential election Jagdeep Dhankhar.

🔸 Akshay Kumar named as the highest taxpayer once again.

🔸Commonwealth Games 2022: India wins Silver medal in Badminton mixed team event after losing 1-3 to Malaysia in final.

🔸 Baloch rebel group BRAS claimes responsibility for the attack on Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter killing six senior Pakistan Military Officials including Quetta Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali.

🔸 30 Afghan Sikhs including infants and children will be arriving in New Delhi today from Kabul, Afghanistan. 110 Afghan Sikhs still remain in Afghanistan.