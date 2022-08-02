Evening News Insight – August 2, 2022

🔹 1151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1300023.

🔹 Out of 140 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 102 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1158.

🔹 Senior Journalist Sandeep Sahu pens President Draupadi Murmu’s Biography. 🔹 Odisha Govt effects Minor Reshuffle in Police Cadre; Prahlad Sahai Meena, AIGP, State Police Headquarters appointed as Boudh SP, Pramod Kumar Rath, DCP Crime, Police Commissionerate posted as Deogarh SP. 🔹 Commonwealth Games: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semi-final round in women’s 100m; finishes 4th in her Heat (Round 1) clocking 11.55s.

🔹 Odisha releases ranks of polytechnics; KIIT tops list.

🔹 India defeat Singapore 3-1 in Table Tennis Final to win Gold medal.

🔹 Maharaja Purna Chandra (MPC) Autonomous College’s Commerce Department HOD Manisha Sharma dies in road accident.

🔹 East Coast Railway to resume all Express Trains at the earliest.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 70 isolation rooms set up across 6 hospitals in Delhi to fight with Monkeypox.

🔹Commonwealth Games: Indian Women’s Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins historic Gold medal by beating South Africa 17-10 in final.

🔹 India bags Gold after beating Singapore 3-1 in Men’s Table Tennis final.

🔹 Weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins silver medal in men’s 96kg competition at Commonwealth Games. India beat Singapore to reach the final of mixed team badminton.

🔹 US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan. Chinese fighter jets crossing Taiwan Strait, reports AFP News Agency.

🔹 Pakistan army commander Sarfraz Ali killed, Baloch rebels suspected.