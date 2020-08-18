KIIT bags No. 1 Spot in ARIIA 2020 Ranking

TNI Bureau: The KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked No. 1 among self-financing institutions of the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2020 of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

SRM Institute, Chennai and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore have bagged the 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively.

The ranking report for 2020 was announced by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, in the presence of Union Minister of Education Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Mos Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education and other dignitaries at a ceremony in New Delhi on 18th August 2020.

ARIIA is an initiative of Ministry of Education (earlier Human Resource Development), Govt. of India to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties.

KIIT, which was ranked 2nd in the 2019 ARIIA Rankings, improved its rank this year to bag the top spot. KIIT Deemed to be University, recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Govt. of India, has achieved the top place in this prestigious rankings due to its innovation and entrepreneurship centers, advanced laboratories, centers of excellence, collaborations with industries and international institutions. Known for its student-friendly culture, it lays high emphasis on involving students in research, development and innovation activities.

“I congratulate KIIT on this achievement. We have moved to the first position this year from second place last year. It is the story of our growth in the realm of research and innovation. I thank Hon’ble Minister of HRD, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji for recognising our efforts”, said Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT-DU & Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.