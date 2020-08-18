Odisha reports 2239 New Covid-19 Cases; 419 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 2239 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 64533 including 20339 active cases and 43779 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has marginally declined to 4.43% as compared to 4.45% on August 16. Odisha has tested high number of 50,525 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 45,343 Antigen Tests, 5,106 RT-PCR Tests and 76 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 2239 new cases, 1416 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 823 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest single day spike of 246 new Covid-19 cases and 3 death in the last 24 hours. While Khordha surpassed Ganjam again with biggest single-day spike of 419 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganajm, 2 from Rayagada, 1 each from Balasore, Khordha, Malkangiri & Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 362. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 158 in Ganjam District and 49 in Khurda.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 62 (Balasore), Female 81 (Bhubaneswar), Male 68, Male 68, Male 79 (All Ganjam), Male 61 (Malkangiri), Male 65, Male 68 (Both Rayagada), Male 42 (Sambalpur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Nayagarh (147), Balasore (130), Rayagada (120) and Cuttack (117).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (419), Ganjam (246), Nayagarh (147), Balasore (130), Rayagada (120), Cuttack (117), Koraput (91), Kandhamal (90), Mayurbhanj (80), Jajpur (75), Bhadrak (73), Keonjhar (72), Balangir (66), Sundargarh (64), Malkangiri (55), Boudh (53), Sambalpur (53), Bargarh (51), Gajapati (42), Puri (40), Dhenkanal (36), Jagatsinghpur (26), Sonepur (24), Kalahandi (21), Nabarangpur (14), Jharsuguda (13), Nuapada (8), Kendrapada (7) and Angul (6).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (3 from Ganajm, 2 from Rayagada, 1 each from Balasore, Khordha, Malkangiri & Sambalpur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1503

➡️ Samples Tested on August 17: 50,525