Bhubaneswar reports 220 Covid-19 Cases; Many Policemen infected

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 220 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 5707.

👉 Out of the 220 new cases, 136 cases have been reported from quarantine while 84 are local contact cases.

👉 15 cases from Nayapalli, Gobindanagar Basti (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 8 cases of CS Pur, 7th Battalion, 7 cases of Reserve Police Colony, 4 Police staff, 2 employees of a Private Hospital and 1 Health Department staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 7 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 123 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 cases of IRC Village, N-1 area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 18):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 5707

👉 Recovered Cases –3690

👉 Deceased – 28

👉 Active Cases – 1983