Khordha Dist Admin bars sale of Telma AM & Telma 40

TNI Bureau: Khordha district administration has directed to stop selling of the Telma-40 and Telma-M in the city, as per sorces. A team of Drugs Control administration conducted raids on two medicine stockists in Cuttack on Thursday for allegedly selling duplicate medicines.

The samples of medicines collected were Telma 40 and Telma-AM which are prescribed to patients suffering from heart diseases and high blood pressure respectively.

According to sources, there are some stockists in Buxi Bazaar and Jaunliapati area who supply medicines to different places of the State. It has long been alleged that duplicate medicines are being sold with impunity in Cuttack city, also known as the medicine hub.

Notably, allegations were made with the drugs controller that duplicates of Telma 40 and Telma AM are being sold in Cuttack city. The duplicate medicines are coming from Bangalore.