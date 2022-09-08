Health Insurance Coverage for Odisha MLAs Doubled

TNI Bureau: The yearly coverage for health insurance for sitting and former Odisha MLAs, as well as their spouses, has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh beginning with the fiscal year 2022-23. The proposal to increase the insurance coverage amount was approved by Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh, according to a statement from the Assembly Secretariat.

The increment will benefit 212 people, including 124 members of the current Assembly (excluding ministers) and their 88 spouses. Similarly, 317 former members and their 245 spouses will now be eligible for the benefit.

The state government has been providing health insurance coverage to all MLAs and ex-MLAs since 2012-13 through national health insurance companies.