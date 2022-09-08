Massive Security Breach with Amit Shah

TNI Bureau: A major breach in the security of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to light during his visit to Mumbai. A 32-year-old unknown man allegedly followed the Home Minister for several hours.

The man introduced himself as the Andhra Pradesh MP’s personal assistant. He also wore an ID card strap from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which he wore while riding in the Home Minister’s convoy.

In accordance with the information, the person wearing the Ministry of Home Affairs ID card conceals his true identity. This unidentified individual was also seen wearing a blazer outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. After doubting this individual, a Ministry of Home Affairs official notified the Mumbai Police.

After questioning, Mumbai Police arrested the suspect. Hemant Pawar is said to be the accused’s name. He lives in the Maharashtra town of Dhule and court sentenced him to 5 days in police custody.

Significantly, Amit Shah, the Home Minister, had gone to Mumbai for a two-day visit. He prayed to Lord Shri Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s main Ganesh pandal.

Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai for the first time after Maharashtra’s Shinde government was formed. During this time, he also paid visits to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ homes.